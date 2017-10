Oct 19 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 163.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 159.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LEVEL OF ACTIVITY AND PROFITABILITY OF FY 2017 WILL DEPEND ON THE SEASONAL PATHOLOGY OF Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)