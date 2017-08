Aug 11 (Reuters) - Boise Cascade Co

* Boise Cascade Co - on August 10, 2017 company and its principal units entered into fifth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

* Boise Cascade Co - amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement from April 30, 2020, to May 1, 2022

* Boise Cascade Co - amendment changes unused line fee rate to a singular rate of 0.25 percent per annum Source text: (bit.ly/2vqhtsg) Further company coverage: