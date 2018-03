March 5 (Reuters) - Bojangles Inc:

* BOJANGLES’, INC. APPOINTS CURRENT DIRECTOR JAMES “RANDY” KIBLER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

* BOJANGLES INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INITIATE A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT PRESIDENT AND CEO​

* BOJANGLES INC - ‍APPOINTMENT OF KIBLER FOLLOWS RESIGNATION OF CLIFTON RUTLEDGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: