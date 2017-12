Dec 18 (Reuters) - Boldtek Holdings Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF 15.6 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN SHARE CAPITAL OF BOLDTEK HOLDINGS LTD

* ‍PROPOSED PLACEMENT AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.160 PER PLACEMENT SHARE FOR S$2.5 MILLION​