Feb 21 (Reuters) - ELEKTA AB :

* BOLIVIAN GOVERNMENT INVESTS IN STATE-OF-THE-ART CANCER CARE FROM ELEKTA

* SAYS ORDER IS FOR SIX ELEKTA SYNERGY LINEAR ACCELERATORS AND BRACHYTHERAPY AFTERLOADERS

* SAYS WAS BOOKED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF ELEKTA'S 2017/18 FISCAL YEAR