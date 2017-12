Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER AWARDED CONTRACT TO DELIVER 47 TRAMS FOR DUISBURG, GERMANY

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SAYS CONTRACT IS VALUED AT ABOUT $156 MILLION

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - ‍FIRST VEHICLES UNDER CONTRACT WILL BE DELIVERED BY MID-2019 WITH FURTHER TRAMS TO FOLLOW UNTIL 2023