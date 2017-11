Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier announces launch of its new issuance of senior notes due 2024

* Bombardier - ‍has launched an offering of US$900 million aggregate principal amount of new senior notes due 2024​

* Bombardier - Offering’s proceeds expected to be used to finance tender offer for all US$600 million amount outstanding of co’s 4.75% senior notes due 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: