BRIEF-Bombardier Reports Quarterly Loss Per Share $0.05

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02; QTRLY REVENUE $4.72 BILLION, UP 8 PERCENT

* BOMBARDIER Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00; Q4 REVENUE VIEW $4.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOMBARDIER QTRLY BUSINESS AIRCRAFT REVENUE $1.47 BILLION VERSUS $1.65 BILLION; QTRLY BUSINESS AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES OF 44 UNITS

* BOMBARDIER - BUSINESS AIRCRAFT ORDER BACKLOG AT DEC. 31, 2017 WAS $14.0 BILLION VERSUS $15.4 BILLION LAST YEAR

* BOMBARDIER QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT REVENUE $677 MILLION VERSUS $699 MILLION; QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES OF 22 UNITS

* BOMBARDIER QTRLY BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION REVENUE $2.49 BILLION VERSUS $1.95 BILLION

* BOMBARDIER - COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT ORDER BACKLOG AT DEC. 31, 2017 WAS 433 UNITS VERSUS 436 UNITS LAST YEAR

* BOMBARDIER - BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION ORDER BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $34.4 BILLION VERSUS $30.1 BILLION LAST YEAR

* BOMBARDIER - GROWTH PROGRAMS, INCLUDING GLOBAL 7000, ARE ON TRACK AND CO HAS “CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT” TO 2020 OBJECTIVES

* BOMBARDIER - BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION’S STRONG RESULTS IN 2017 OUTPACED PERFORMANCE TARGETS UNDERLYING CDPQ’S INVESTMENT IN BT HOLDCO

* BOMBARDIER - FOR 12-MONTH PERIOD STARTING FEB. 12, CO‘S PERCENT OF OWNERSHIP ON CONVERSION OF CDPQ’S SHARES TO INCREASE BY 2.5 PERCENT TO 72.5 PERCENT

* BOMBARDIER - MAKING PROGRESS ON OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR C SERIES PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRBUS

* BOMBARDIER - EXPECT TO OBTAIN ALL APPROVALS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRBUS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: