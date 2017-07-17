FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bombardier says Global 7000 aircraft program surpasses 500 flight test hours
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Bombardier says Global 7000 aircraft program surpasses 500 flight test hours

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Global 7000 aircraft program surpasses 500 flight test hours and production ramp up already underway

* Global 7000 aircraft program is on track to meet aircraft's targeted entry-into-service in second half of 2018​

* Company ‍also confirmed that first several customer aircraft are "progressing smoothly through production"​

* Four Global 7000 business jets currently in final assembly at Bombardier facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

