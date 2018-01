Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER SAYS ITC DECISION “IS A VICTORY FOR INNOVATION, COMPETITION, AND THE RULE OF LAW.”

* BOMBARDIER SAYS ITC DECISION IS ALSO A VICTORY FOR U.S. AIRLINES AND THE U.S. TRAVELING PUBLIC

* BOMBARDIER SAYS “WITH THIS MATTER BEHIND US, WE ARE MOVING FULL SPEED AHEAD WITH FINALIZING OUR PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRBUS” Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)