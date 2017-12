Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier:

* ‍BOMBARDIER WINS ROLLING STOCK AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS FOR WEST MIDLANDS TRAINS FRANCHISE IN UK​

* ‍OVERALL VALUE OF ROLLING STOCK AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS ARE VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $724 MILLION​