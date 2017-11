BRIEF-Bombardier signs letter of intent with EgyptAir for up to 24 CS300 aircraft

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier signs letter of intent with EgyptAir for up to 24 CS300 aircraft

* ‍Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says deal includes 12 CS300 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft​

* ‍Bombardier Commercial Aircraft​ says ‍based on list price OF CS300 airliner, a firm-order contract would be valued at approximately $1.1 billion

* ‍Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says if EgyptAir exercised 12 purchase rights for CS300 aircraft, contract value would increase to nearly $2.2 billion