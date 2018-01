Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bombardier Specialized Aircraft:

* BOMBARDIER AND CONAIR ANNOUNCE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR SIX Q400 AIRCRAFT FOR CONVERSION INTO Q400 MULTIROLE AIRTANKERS‍​

* BOMBARDIER SPECIALIZED AIRCRAFT SAYS BASED ON CURRENT LIST PRICE, FIRM ORDER IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $206 MILLION