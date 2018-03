March 5 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER TO ISSUE CDN$638.4 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY US$500 MILLION) OF EQUITY

* BOMBARDIER - UNDERWRITERS TO PURCHASE ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 168 MILLION CLASS B SHARES AT C$3.80 PER CLASS B SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARE

* BOMBARDIER - "BOMBARDIER'S TURNAROUND PLAN REMAINS ON TRACK"