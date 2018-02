Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc :

* LISTS ASSETS IN THE RANGE OF $1 BILLION TO $10 BILLION AND LIABILITIES IN THE RANGE OF $1 BILLION TO $10 BILLION- COURT FILING‍​

* FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY IN U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF DELAWARE - COURT FILING‍​