BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.18‍​

* Bonanza creek energy announces second quarter 2017 financial results and operational update
* Q2 revenue $44.1 million versus $54.5 million
* Qtrly average daily production of 15.9 MBOE per day a 32 pct decrease from Q2 of 2016
* Is reiterating its production and capital guidance for remainder of year and providing initial cost guidance for 2017
* Executed a reduction in force subsequent to Q2, which resulted in a reduction of 25 pct of its employee base
* Now expects its annualized recurring cash G&A expense to be within range of $30 - $32 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.18
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $44.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total capex $120 million – $130 million