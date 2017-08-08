FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.18‍​
August 8, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.18‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Bonanza creek energy announces second quarter 2017 financial results and operational update

* Q2 revenue $44.1 million versus $54.5 million

* Qtrly ‍average daily production of 15.9 MBOE per day a 32 pct decrease from Q2 of 2016​

* ‍Is reiterating its production and capital guidance for remainder of year and providing initial cost guidance for 2017​

* ‍Executed a reduction in force subsequent to Q2, which resulted in a reduction of 25 pct of its employee base​

* ‍Now expects its annualized recurring cash G&A expense to be within range of $30 - $32 million​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18‍​

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $44.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total capex $120 million – $130‍​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

