July 5 (Reuters) - BONAVA AB (PUBL)

* BONAVA AB - BONAVA ACQUIRES LAND TO CREATE A NEIGHBOURHOOD WITH 140 HOMES IN UPPSALA

* FIRST TURF IS EXPECTED TO BE CUT IN Q1 OF 2018

* TAKES POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN Q4 OF 2017 AND SALES WILL START AT END OF THAT YEAR