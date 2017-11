Nov 20 (Reuters) - BONAVA AB (PUBL):

* BONAVA AB - BONAVA SELLS 71 RENTAL APARTMENTS IN BERLIN

* ‍SALE PRICE TOTALS ABOUT SEK 120 MILLION.​

* ‍PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE HANDED OVER TO CUSTOMER AND RECOGNISED IN PROFIT IN Q2 OF 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)