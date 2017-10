BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics and Asahi Kasei sign exclusive license agreement for Preob in Japan

Sept 22 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS:

* REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SA AND ASAHI KASEI SIGN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR PREOB® IN JAPAN

* ‍ASAHI KASEI WILL OBTAIN EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, REGISTER AND COMMERCIALISE PREOB FOR TREATMENT OF OSTEONECROSIS OF HIP IN JAPAN.​

* TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 1.7 MILLION FROM ASAHI KASEI

* ALSO GRANTED ASAHI KASEI OPTION TO NEGOTIATE AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PREOB IN KOREA, CHINA AND TAIWAN.​

* TO RECEIVE UP TO EUR 7.5 MILLION FROM DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON ANNUAL NET SALES OF PREOB IN JAPAN