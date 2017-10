Sept 20 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS:

* REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SA : ANNOUNCES ALL PATIENTS MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN ALLOB® PHASE I/IIA DELAYED-UNION STUDY INTERIM ANALYSIS

* AT SIX MONTHS POST ADMINISTRATION, 100% OF PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)