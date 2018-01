BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Cash And Cash Equivalents Of EUR 8.4 Mln At End Of 2017

Jan 23 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS:

* REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SA : PROVIDES BUSINESS OUTLOOK AND ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2018

* COMPLETION OF RECRUITMENT IN ITS PHASE IIA SPINAL FUSION TRIAL WITH ALLOB(®), FOLLOWING POSITIVE INTERIM DATA, EXPECTED IN Q1

* FINAL RESULTS EXPECTED IN PHASE I/IIA TRIAL OF ALLOB(®) IN DELAYED UNION FRACTURES IN H1

* CASH UTILIZATION FOR FULL YEAR 2017 BELOW GUIDANCE

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 8.4 MILLION END OF 2017

* ‍INTERIM RESULTS FOR FIRST 44 PATIENTS IN PHASE III STUDY OF PREOB(®) IN OSTEONECROSIS AFTER ONE-YEAR FOLLOW-UP, WITH POTENTIAL FOR EARLY TRIAL STOP, IN H2​