BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics operating loss at end September narrows to 8.76 mln euros

Nov 9 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS:

* ‍ALL PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN ALLOB PHASE I/IIA DELAYED-UNION STUDY INTERIM ANALYSIS, LEADING TO EARLY CONCLUSION OF STUDY​

* ‍STRONG INTERIM RESULTS FOR ALLOB PHASE IIA SPINAL FUSION TRIAL​

* ‍NET CASH AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.11 MILLION.​

* END-SEPT OPERATING LOSS AT EUR 8.76 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.87 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍COMPANY PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE IIB TRIAL WITH ALLOB FOR DELAYED-UNION FRACTURES IN H2 OF 2018​

* TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF PATIENTS INTO ALLOB PHASE IIA STUDY IN SPINAL FUSION AT END OF 2017 OR EARLY 2018​

* ‍PIVOTAL PHASE III STUDY IN OSTEONECROSIS FOR PREOB INTERIM ANALYSIS EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018​

* ‍CASH BURN FOR FULL YEAR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 13-14 MILLION​

* ‍PROVIDES GUIDANCE THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO CARRY OUT ITS STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES INTO Q2 2018​