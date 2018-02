BRIEF-Bonterra Announces $21.5 Million Private Placement

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bonterra Resources Inc:

* BONTERRA ANNOUNCES $21.5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* BONTERRA RESOURCES - OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF 13.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO ISSUED ON A FLOW-THROUGH BASIS AT A PRICE OF $0.75 PER SUPER FT SHARE

* BONTERRA RESOURCES INC - OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF 19.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO ISSUED ON A FLOW-THROUGH BASIS AT A PRICE OF $0.60 PER FT SHARE

* BONTERRA RESOURCES INC - ‍GROSS PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF OFFERED SECURITIES WILL BE USED FOR CANADIAN EXPLORATION EXPENSES​