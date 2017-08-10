FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Corp reports Q2 ‍net earnings per share $0.09​
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 12:24 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Corp reports Q2 ‍net earnings per share $0.09​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp-

* Bonterra Energy Corp announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍bonterra expects to maintain its current production levels of 13,000 boe per day through balance of 2017​

* Bonterra Energy Corp qtrly ‍net earnings per share $0.09​

* Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍company has also elected to defer its q3 2017 drilling program until latter part of august​

* Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍bonterra has reduced its annual capital spending budget to approximately $65 million from its prior guidance of $70 million​

* Bonterra Energy Corp qtrly revenue - realized oil and gas sales - $52.7 million versus $41.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.