BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Says Anticipates 2018 Average Annual Production To Range Between 13,200 And 13,500 Boe Per Day

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp:

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - ‍AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION IN Q4 WAS 12,807 BOE PER DAY, AN INCREASE OF SIX PERCENT COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016​

* BONTERRA ENERGY - ‍DURING Q4, EXPERIENCED PIPELINE RESTRICTIONS RESULTING IN 80 BARRELS OF OIL/DAY BEING PRODUCED INTO INVENTORY RATHER THAN BEING SOLD​

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - ‍ WITHOUT PRODUCTION CURTAILMENTS IN QUARTER, CO WOULD HAVE AVERAGED 13,105 BOE PER DAY IN Q4 2017​

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - ‍MAINTAINING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AT $75 MILLION​

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - ANTICIPATES 2018 AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION TO RANGE BETWEEN 13,200 AND 13,500 BOE PER DAY

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - ‍INVENTORY BUILD FROM Q4 WILL BE INCLUDED IN Q1 2018 PRODUCTION​

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - ‍Q4 INVENTORY BUILD ISSUE EXPECTED TO BE RESOLVED EARLY IN Q1 OF 2018​

* BONTERRA ENERGY - ‍DUE TO EXTREMELY COLD WEATHER, NUMEROUS PIPELINES AND WELLHEAD FREEZE OFFS RESULTED IN UNPLANNED DOWNTIME OF 218 BOE PER DAY IN QUARTER​