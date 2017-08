June 8 (Reuters) - Boohoo.Com Plc:

* Has raised gross proceeds of 50 million stg through successful private placing of 22.7 million new placing shares at a price of 220p/share

* Zeus Capital and Jefferies acted as joint bookrunners in connection with placing