FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BookMyShow participates in WhatsApp business pilot​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 14, 2017 / 9:48 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-BookMyShow participates in WhatsApp business pilot​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BookMyShow :

* ‍ Participates in WhatsApp business pilot​ Source text - Bookmyshow Today Announced That It Has Become The First Indian Online Ticketing Brand To Participate In The Whatsapp Business Pilot. As Part Of This Test, Bookmyshow Has Made Whatsapp A Default Ticket Confirmation Channel For All Its Users. This Means That Users Who Book Tickets On Bookmyshow Will Now Receive A Message On Whatsapp With The Confirmation Text Or An M-Ticket (Mobile Ticket) Qr Code, Along With An Email. Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.