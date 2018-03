March 6 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER:

* BLOCK TRADE - ACCORHOTELS - BOOKRUNNER SAYS ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING OF 12,185,303 SHARES OF ACCOR SA‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - ACCORHOTELS - BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 556 MILLION EUROS BASED ON THE CLOSING PRICE OF €45.64 ON MARCH 6 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)