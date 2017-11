Nov 28 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER:

* SOPHOS GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER ISSUES ‍RESULT OF PLACING IN SOPHOS GROUP PLC​

* SOPHOS GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLERS SOLD AGGREGATE OF 51.2 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT PRICE OF 616 PENCE PER SHARE RAISING AGGREGATE GROSS SALE PROCEEDS OF £315.3 MILLION

* SOPHOS GROUP PLC: UBS LIMITED IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING​