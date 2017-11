Nov 29 (Reuters) - ‍​BOOKRUNNER:

* ‍​BOOKRUNNER SAYS ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING OF ABOUT 4 MILLION GDRS OF MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

* ‍​BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING ABOUT 4.0M GDRS, REPRESENTING C. $120M BASED ON THE CLOSING PRICE OF €29.90 ON NOV. 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)