BRIEF-Bookrunner to place about 93 mln shares in Just Group ABB

* BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER TO SELL C.93 MILLION SHARES IN JUST GROUP, WHICH REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 10% OF COMPANY‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED BY WAY OF ABB, TO BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

* BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BARCLAYS BANK AND NUMIS SECURITIES ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING