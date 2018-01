BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Reports Preliminary Q3 Net Sales of $225 Mln

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc:

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - FOR PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018, NET SALES INCREASED 13% TO $225 MILLION

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - FOR PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q3 2018 SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5.2 PERCENT, WITH STORES OUTPERFORMING E-COMMERCE SALES

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS SAYS FOR PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q3 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 - SEC FILING

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - FOR PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q3 2018 EXCLUDING IMPACT OF CHANGE IN FEDERAL TAX LAW, NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $0.46