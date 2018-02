BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Reports Q3 Adjusted EPS Of $0.48

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp:

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q3 REVENUE $1.5 BILLION

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED TO $0.19 PER SHARE

* SEES ‍ FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.86 - $1.94​

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON - SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH IN 5.5 TO 7.5 PERCENT RANGE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $1.52 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.87 - $1.95

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL BACKLOG INCREASED BY 23.2 PERCENT TO NEARLY $16.7 BILLION​

* FOR OUR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, WE ARE REVISING GUIDANCE UPWARD

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.94, REVENUE VIEW $6.20 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING - REPORTED REDUCTION IN ITS INCOME TAX PROVISION OF ABOUT $11 MILLION IN Q3 AS A RESULT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: