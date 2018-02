Feb 27 (Reuters) - BOOZT AB:

* Q4 NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 37.8% TO SEK 644.2 MILLION (467.3)

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 52.3 MILLION (48.3)

* FOR 2018 GROUP EXPECTS A NET REVENUE GROWTH OF MORE THAN 30%

* 2018 ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO SLIGHTLY IMPROVE COMPARED TO 2017

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO THE 2018 AGM THAT NO DIVIDEND SHALL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017