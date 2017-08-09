FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc:

* Q2 loss per share C$0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boralex Inc - ‍ Boralex generated 744 gwh (863 gwh) of electricity in Q2 of 2017, up 31% (27%) from same period of 2016​

* Boralex Inc qtrly ifrs ‍revenues from energy sales $92 million versus $65 million​

* Boralex Inc qtrly ‍proportionate consolidation revenues from energy sales $105 million versus $77 million​

* Boralex Inc - ‍ by end of fiscal 2017, four new wind farms will be commissioned in france for an additional installed capacity of 87 mw​

* Boralex - ‍ at end of fiscal 2017, Boralex's installed capacity under its control would amount to 1,456 mw, up 28 percent compared with Dec 31, 2016 level​

* Boralex Inc - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec became co's main shareholder with acquisition of all class a common shares held by Cascades Inc.,

* Boralex Inc - ‍ co and Caisse in particular agreed to explore partnership opportunities relating to investments in projects to be developed by Boralex​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.