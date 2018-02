BRIEF-Borgwarner Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $1.07

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Borgwarner Inc:

* BORGWARNER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 U.S. GAAP NET LOSS OF $(0.70) PER BASIC SHARE, OR EARNINGS OF $1.07 PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING NON-COMPARABLE ITEMS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 14.5 PERCENT TO $2.586 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.52 BILLION TO $10.69 BILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01, REVENUE VIEW $2.52 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MAINTAINS FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH AND MARGIN GUIDANCE RANGE

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $10.53 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY HAS REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 Q1 ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE​

* BORGWARNER SAYS RECOGNIZED INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $273.5 MILLION IN YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* ‍FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $170 MILLION​

* SEES FY 2018 NET EARNINGS TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.25 TO $4.35 PER DILUTED SHARE

* ‍FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE Q1 2018 SALES BY $100 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 2018 NET EARNINGS TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $0.99 TO $1.03 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: