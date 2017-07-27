FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-BorgWarner Q2 earnings per share $0.96 excluding items
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-BorgWarner Q2 earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc:

* BorgWarner reports second quarter 2017 U.S. Gaap net earnings of $1.00 per diluted share, or $0.96 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 sales $2.39 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.28 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $9.28 billion to $9.38 billion

* Sees Q3 net earnings are expected to be within a range of $0.84 to $0.87 per diluted share.

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BorgWarner Inc says raises full year eps guidance to $3.65 - $3.70

* BorgWarner Inc says company expects Q3 2017 organic net sales growth of 3.0% to 6.0% compared with Q3 2016 proforma net sales of $2.1 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.58, revenue view $9.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BorgWarner Inc sees ‍2017 organic net sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5%​

* BorgWarner Inc - ‍foreign currencies are expected to lower FY sales by approximately $100 million​

* BorgWarner Inc says foreign currencies are expected to lower Q3 sales by approximately $36 million

* BorgWarner Inc - ‍excluding impact of non-comparable items, operating margin is expected to improve by 30 to 40 basis points for FY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.