BRIEF-Borqs Technologies Signs LoI To Acquire Electric Vehicle Control Co

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Borqs Technologies Inc:

* BORQS TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CONTROL COMPANY

* BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC - CONSIDERATION PROPOSED TO BE PAID BY BORQS FOR 60% OF KADI INVOLVES $15 MILLION IN CASH AND SHARES DISTRIBUTED OVER THREE YEARS

* BORQS TECHNOLOGIES - ‍ ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE 60% OF SHANGHAI KADI MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY CO​

* BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍BORQS IS CONTEMPLATING A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES IN COMING MONTHS TO SUPPORT CASH INVESTMENT NEEDS FOR KADI ACQUISITION​