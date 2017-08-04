FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Borr Drilling to apply for listing on Oslo Bourse in August
August 4, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Borr Drilling to apply for listing on Oslo Bourse in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Borr Drilling Ltd

* Borr Drilling has resolved to apply for a listing of its shares on Oslo Bourse in the second half of August 2017

* The first day of trading of the shares on Oslo Bourse will be following the receipt of relevant approvals from Oslo Bourse and approval of a prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority

* It is however expected that such a process can be completed well within Q3 2017

* DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as financial advisor to Borr Drilling in relation to the listing

Source text: here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

