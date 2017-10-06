BRIEF-Borr signs enhanced collaboration deal with Schlumberger

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Borr Drilling Ltd

* Borr Drilling and Schlumberger sign enhanced collaboration agreement

* Says signed ‍agreement to offer integrated, performance-based drilling contracts in offshore jack-up market by leveraging Schlumberger global foot print, infrastructure and technical expertise and borr drilling’s modern jack-up fleet

* The combination of the Borr rigs with the Schlumberger integrated offering is the next step in delivering safe, reliable and efficient drilling operations to our customers through commercially aligned business models

* Borr Drilling CEO Simon Johnson commented, “The collaboration with Schlumberger is a key enabler to successfully execute our strategy and deliver a truly differentiated offering to our customers, using innovative business models.”

* The companies will also explore opportunities to work together in areas such as training, technology projects, and performance optimization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)