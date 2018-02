BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund Extends Contracts Of CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke And CFO Thomas Tress

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA :

* MANAGER‘S SERVICE CONTRACTS WITH HANS-JOACHIM WATZKE AND THOMAS TREß PREMATURELY EXTENDED - CARSTEN CRAMER APPOINTED AS FURTHER MANAGING DIRECTOR

* MANAGER SERVICE CONTRACT OF HANS-JOACHIM WATZKE EXTENDED UNTIL DECEMBER 31ST, 2022

* MANAGER SERVICE CONTRACT OF THOMAS TREß EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE 30TH, 2022

* FORMER PROKURA HOLDER CARSTEN CRAMER WAS APPOINTED AS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 1ST, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)