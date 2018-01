Jan 12 (Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA:

* KNF ALLOWS TO INCLUDE PART OF CO‘S H1 2017 NET PROFIT TO ITS TIER 1 CAPITAL

* KNF ALLOWS TO INCLUDE PLN 11.2 MILLION FROM CO‘S H1 2017 NET PROFIT TO TIER 1 CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)