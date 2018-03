March 5 (Reuters) - BOS GLOBAL Holdings Ltd:

* BOS GLOBAL HOLDINGS - APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS

* BOS GLOBAL - ‍APPOINTED STEVE NAIDENOV AND DAVID IANNUZZI OF VERITAS ADVISORY IN SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, AS JOINT AND SEVERAL VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CO​

* ADMINISTRATORS WILL IMMEDIATELY UNDERTAKE A REVIEW OF FINANCIAL POSITION OF ALL OTHER COMPANIES IN GROUP

* ‍ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT WAS ADJOURNED ON 22 DECEMBER 2017 WILL NOT BE RECONVENED​