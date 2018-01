Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bossini International Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS RANGING FROM HK$10 MILLION TO APPROXIMATELY HK$15 MILLION FOR HY

* BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL -EXPECTED RESULTS DUE ‍TO DECREASE IN PROFIT DERIVED FROM RETAIL AND EXPORT FRANCHISING BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU SEGMENT​