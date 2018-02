Feb 21 (Reuters) - Boston Beer Company Inc:

* BOSTON BEER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.30 TO $7.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.57

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 5.9 PERCENT TO $206.3 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MILLION AND $65 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MILLION AND $65 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 52% AND 54%