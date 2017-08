Aug 11 (Reuters) - Boston Omaha Corp

* Boston Omaha Corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18

* Boston Omaha Corp - ‍book value per share was $10.49 at June 30, 2017, compared to $9.02 at December 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: