BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces third quarter 2017 results
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 12:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces third quarter 2017 results

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund :

* Announces third quarter 2017 results including distributable cash per unit increase of 3.5 percent and payout ratio of 88.4 percent

* Franchise sales of $221.5 million for Q3 of 2017 increased by 2.8 percent versus one year ago​

* Qtrly ‍same store sales growth of positive 0.4 percent​

* System-wide gross sales of $286.7 million for quarter, representing an increase of 1.8 percent​

* Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.02‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

