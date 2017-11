Nov 1 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc

* Boston Properties announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 FFO per share $1.57

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $6.24 to $6.25

* Sees FY 2018 FFO per share $6.20 to $6.36

* Boston Properties Inc - ‍at September 30, 2017, co's portfolio consisted of 177 properties aggregating about 49.8 million square feet​