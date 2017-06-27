FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boston Scientific outlines strategy for sustained growth at 2017 investor day
June 27, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Boston Scientific outlines strategy for sustained growth at 2017 investor day

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific outlines strategy for sustained growth at 2017 investor day

* Continues to expect to launch Lotus Edge valve system in Europe and submit U.S. pre-market approval submission in Q4 of 2017

* Company expects to introduce vercise dbs system in U.S. by early 2018, pending regulatory approval

* Goal is to achieve an organic revenue compound annual growth rate for 2018-2020 of six to eight percent

* Goal is to achieve consistent double-digit adjusted EPS growth for 2018-2020

* Five-year growth strategy intended to help reach a 25 percent adjusted operating margin in 2017 and 28 percent in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

