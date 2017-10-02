BRIEF-Boston Scientific to buy Apama Medical

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Apama Medical

* Boston Scientific Corp - ‍transaction consists of $175 million in cash up-front and a maximum of $125 million in contingent payments over period of 2018-2020​

* Boston Scientific Corp says ‍transaction is expected to be immaterial to boston scientific adjusted earnings per share for 2017 and 2018​

* Boston Scientific - deal expected to be more dilutive on a gaap basis, due to amortization expense, transaction, integration related costs for 2017, 2018​